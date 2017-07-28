Stockwell Brothers to Perform in Readsboro

Readsboro Arts Summer Concerts will present contemporary bluegrass and folk music quartet The Stockwell Brothers on Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. in the historic EJ Bullock Building at 7012 Main Street in Readsboro. Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell’s music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer/songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies. They cover straight-ahead bluegrass songs, finger-picked acoustic guitar ballads and traditional mandolin tunes mixed in with more unusual fare; Americana melodies riding world beat grooves and Celtic, jazzy, even neo-classical instrumentals. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Cabaret seating. Advance tickets are available at 802-423-5600 or concerts@readsboroarts.org.