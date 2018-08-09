Stone Bowl Farm to Host Opening Party

Stone Bowl Farm, a ceramic arts residency center in West Pawlet, is hosting a Gallery Opening and woodfired pizza party on Friday, August 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. Featuring the work of founder Lauryn Axelrod and resident artists Amanda Bury, Seth Charles, Kaity Gmitter, Kamaree Saldo and Yu-Ting Teng, the Gallery offers a look at wood-fired, functional pottery and contemporary ceramic sculpture. The gallery will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from August 10 to 28, or by appointment. For more information, go to stonebowlfarm.com.