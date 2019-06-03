Stone Valley Arts Exhibit Celebrates Vermont Craft Traditions

Stone Valley Arts in Poultney celebrates time-honored Vermont craft traditions with an exhibit that features the area’s finest furniture makers and artisans working in slate, clay and fiber: Lauren Axelrod, Kerry Furlani, Bob Gasperetti, David Lewis, Kelley McCrory, Dan Mosheim, Ken Smith and Walt Stanley. They will host an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 8; all are welcome to attend. Works will be on view through July 28.

Axelrod is a West Pawlet-based ceramic artist specializing in woodfired teaware, tableware and sculpture. Trained in traditional Japanese technique, her award-winning work has been seen in numerous national and international exhibitions and is collected worldwide. A native of Maryland, Lewis discovered a passion and talent for creating handcrafted heirloom fine furniture while attending the Vermont Woodworking School. He enjoys the process of creating pieces using sustainably grown and responsibly harvested lumber. Furlani has a studio based in Poultney. She is known for her expressive slate carvings of incised and burgeoning forms. She gives life to her work using mallets and chisels, traditional methods introduced to her while training at the Frink School of Figurative Sculpture in England. Gasperetti’s work is inspired by Shaker and Arts and Crafts furniture as well as modern-day masters. His pieces are made of hand-selected, sustainably harvested hardwoods employing traditional joinery; no two pieces are alike. McCrory studied Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design, and lived in NYC on and off for a decade doing clothing design, custom work, reconstructive alterations and bridals. Currently she concentrates on improvisational fabric compositions and functional accessories. Mosheim has been collaborating with his son, Sam, on furniture and sculptural pieces for several years. The work for this show is a continuation on the theme of combining wood and steel, color and texture, in sculptural furniture pieces. Smith is an improvisational artist who explores the use of bright and contrasting colors in abstract space using fabric and thread as mediums. He has no formal art or sewing training and started his artistic journey in December of 2015 to spend more time with his wife of 20+ years, Kelley McCrory. Stanley works alone in a small shop in the middle of a Vermont cornfield making furniture that will be handed down for generations. His care and personalized attention to detail are very evident in the pieces he makes. One-of-a-kind custom pieces comprise most of his work, but he maintains a small catalog of favorites which can be customized.

Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 East Main Street in Poultney. For more information, call 802-325-2603 or visit stonevalleyarts.org.