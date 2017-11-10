Stone Valley Arts Stages American Music, Song and Dance

Stone Valley Arts will present the first in a series of concerts of American Music on Sunday, November 12, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The music of the United States reflects a diverse and large range of styles that spans over hundreds of years. This first concert will present music of some very important American composers including Charles Ives, Amy Beach, George Gershwin, Arron Copland, Scott Joplin, Rogers and Hammerstein and Steve Reich. The concert will feature local classical musicians, jazz musicians, vocalists and swing dancers and will spotlight some of the activities that are part of SVA’s ongoing programs. This program is free to the public. Stone Valley Arts is located at 145 East Main Street in Poultney. For more information, visit stonevalleyarts.org or call 802-884-8052.