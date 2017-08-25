Stone Valley Arts to Host Jazz Trio

Stone Valley Arts will host a free jazz concert on Sunday, August 27, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with the Harry Drum Trio, featuring Harry Drum on sax, Gary Schmidt on piano and Ron White on bass, playing jazz standards and original tunes by Gary Schmidt. Local musician Dave Mackenzie, on trumpet, will be guest soloist. Refreshments will be available. Stone Valley Arts is a nonprofit community arts organization located at 145 East Main Street in Poultney. For more information, visit stonevalleyarts.org or call 802-884-8052.