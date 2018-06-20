Stone Valley Community Market to Celebrate 7 Years in Poultney

Stone Valley Community Market (SVCM), located at 216 Main Street in Poultney, is celebrating its seven years as a co-operative business from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 23. To celebrate, they will be offering free cake and samples from the Co-op’s own kitchen, set to open later this summer in an effort to provide a greater selection of healthy, ready-to-eat items. Be eligible for a raffle drawing for great SVCM products by becoming a new member or renewing your existing membership (including Market Partners) by the day of the event. Come in and talk with friendly staff and board members to learn more. SVCM was established in 2011 thanks to a dedicated group of area residents who believed that a locally-owned market would improve the quality of life in the community and the surrounding region. It continues to be a premier source in the Slate Valley for supporting healthy lifestyles through year-round access to local produce and meats, safe home and body products, low-cost, low-waste bulk food shopping and more. The next event at the Co-op will be a Volunteer Soup and Bread Night from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, and on the first Thursday of each month, for anyone interested in learning about becoming a volunteer Member-Worker, and as a thank-you to existing volunteers. Member-Workers help support SVCM’s daily operations tremendously, and receive five to ten percent off purchases depending on number of hours worked each week. Stone Valley Community Market is co-operatively owned by its members and is overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors. Non-members are always welcome to shop.