Storytelling Performance in Poultney

Stone Valley Arts will host one of its members, Howard Banow, spiritual troubadour and meditator, who will use his original songs to share ‘The Story of Little Mouse,’ a Native American tale for all ages about growing upward, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. The story is based on the teachings of the Cheyenne medicine wheel, where the cardinal points of north, south, east and west become guiding stars for life’s journey, requiring our innocence and trust to receive its gifts. The event is free, and appropriate for all ages. The exhibition ‘Connection,’ will be on view from 1 to 4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 East Main Street in Poultney.