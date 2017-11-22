Strangers on the Farm

Green Mountain Academy welcomes Blake Harrison to talk about the history of seasonal labor in rural New England. The talk will take place on Tuesday, November 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the Hunter Seminar Room at Burr and Burton Academy. Traditionally, the identity for rural New England is centered on nostalgia and a largely Anglo identity. Agriculture and seasonal farm work have at times provided the context for interconnectivity between rural New England and populations of workers from outside the region brought in to fill seasonal needs. This talk will examine trends in seasonal labor that brought diversity and difference to the region, thereby challenging common notions of regional culture and place. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.