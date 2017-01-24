Stratton Mountain School to Throw Winter Ball

Join the Stratton Mountain School community for their gala Winter Ball, an exciting and elegant evening of dinner and dancing, to be held in the School’s gymnasium on Saturday, January 28, to benefit the School’s scholarship fund. Tickets include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, music by Search Party, and bidding on live and silent auctions. Black-tie dress is optional. The cost is $250 per person. Call 802-856-1101 for tickets or further information.