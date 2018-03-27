Stratton Mountain School’s 2018 Summit Lecture Series Final Lecture

Stratton Mountain School’s 2018 Summit Lecture Series will present its final lecture on Thursday , March, 29th at 6:00pm. The Summit Lecture Series features noted academics and professionals from a broad range of fields discussing important issues of the day. This lecture is titled “Our Hijacked Democracy: Draw the Maps, Make the Rules” given by David Daley. David Daley is the former Editor-in- Chief of Salon, a news and opinion website focusing on U.S politics, culture, and current events. He is currently a senior fellow for FairVote, a nonpartisan champion of electoral reforms that give voters greater choice, a stronger voice, and a representative democracy that works for all Americans. Join David as he addresses the question, “How is it possible that one party holds all the political power in such a closely divided nation?”