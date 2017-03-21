Stratton Mountain Welcomes Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

Special Olympics Vermont will partner with Stratton Mountain to present the 2017 Penguin Plunge on Saturday, March 25. The funds raised throught the event will directly benefit children and adults with intellectual disabilities in community and school-based programs across Vermont. “We’re thrilled about this new event at Stratton Mountain,” says Lisa DeNatale, president and CEO of Special Olympics Vermont. “We have a lot of athletes and very strong programs in the southern part of the state and the Penguin Plunge is a really fun, if invigorating, way to celebrate and support their accomplishments.” The Plunge will follow the mountain’s popular end-of- season pond skimming event on the same day. The Vermont Country Store has stepped up as a presenting sponsor of the event for the second year in a row. “Our employees have been Plunging and fundraising for Special Olympics Vermont for many years and we’re very proud of our partnership,” says Ann Warrell, communications manager at the store’s Manchester-based facility. “In our best year, we had 30 people on our Plunge team and raised more than $8,000 for Special Olympics Vermont. We’re working toward an even bigger turnout for 2017!” Special Olympics Vermont is part of a global movement that works year round to foster acceptance and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities by using the power of sport to showcase their gifts and abilities. The Plunge raises funds that provide nine state-wide competitions each year, plus important health and leadership programs. Visit penguinplunge.org to learn more.