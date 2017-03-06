Stratton Mountain Welcomes Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

Special Olympics Vermont will partner with Stratton Mountain to present the 2017 Penguin Plunge on Saturday, March 25. Funds raised will directly benefit children and adults with intellectual disabilities in community and school-based programs across Vermont. “We’re thrilled about this new event at Stratton Mountain,” says Lisa DeNatale, president and CEO of Special Olympics Vermont. “We have a lot of athletes and very strong programs in the southern part of the state and the Penguin Plunge is a really fun, if invigorating, way to celebrate and support their accomplishments.” The Penguin Plunge at Stratton Mountain will come on the heels of the mountain’s popular end-of-season pond skimming event. Plungers will register and fundraise to take an icy dip in the man-made pond built by Stratton Mountain. DeNatale adds, “We were looking for a venue change in order to grow the event and Stratton offered us their pond. I’ve plunged for ten years in a row an encourage everyone in the greater Stratton community to join the festivities.” To learn more, go to penguinplunge.org.