Stratton Ski & Snowboard Sale

Friday, November 24, the Stratton Mountain School will host their annual ski and snowboard sales event to raise money for the School’s scholarship program. The sale will feature consignment sales of new and used SMS athlete equipment, as well as equipment from the general public and the sale of new and used demo equipment from multiple retailers. Sale hours are 3 to 8 p.m., with a $5 entrance fee if you arrive between 3 and 5. For more information, call 802-856-1179 or visit gosms.org.