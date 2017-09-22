Stravinsky’s ‘L’Histoire du Soldat’

Conductor and pianist Daniel Shulman and a talented group of artists will perform Stravinsky’s ‘The Story of a Solder’ (L’Histoire du Soldat) and other complementary pieces on Sunday, September 24, at the Historic Salem Courthouse in Salem, N.Y. The performance starts at 3 p.m., and combines chamber music, dance and spoken word to tell the tale of a soldier making a deal with the devil, becoming a victim of his own greed. Shulman will lead musicians Kaori Washiyama, Susan Daves, Matthew Gold, Paul Green, Wesley Hopper and Robert Zimmerman while Adam Shulman, Jack Boggan and Siri Allison tell the story through text, movement and dance. The program will also feature these compelling additions: Giuseppe Tartini’s ‘The Devil’s Trill Sonata’ performed by Kaori Washiyama; Franz Schubert’s ‘Margaret at the Spinning Wheel’ performed by Rebecca Iris Rogers; and ‘The Legend of Battle Hill’ told by Nancy Marie Payne. (This group will also perform only one night at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, N.Y. on Saturday, September 23, at 7 p.m. Call 518-677-2495. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students. Call 518-854-7053 or visit salemcourthouse.org for tickets and information.