Stress Management Workshop

Are you stressed out, overwhelmed, pulled in every direction and struggling to find balance in your life? Do you worry how it might impact your long-term health or your relationships? Kristina Schmidt and Abby Skidmore will team up to present an interactive workshop on stress management at Manchester Community Library on Wednesday, August 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Walk away with realistic strategies and tools for managing stress that you can begin implementing right away. Schmidt is an RN, integrative health and wellness coach, and owner of Plan for Wellness based in Manchester. Skidmore is a certified massage therapist, Reiki Master, yoga instructor and owner of Studio Gratitude, also in Manchester. The workshop is free and open to the public. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. To learn more, call

802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org..