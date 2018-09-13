Strings for Kids

Strings for Kids offers violin, viola and cello instruction throughout the school year for children ages 5 to 18, from beginning and intermediate through advanced levels. Lessons for the 2018/19 term start the week of September 10 and take place at Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester Center. In addition to lessons, Strings for Kids students have the opportunity to participate in recitals and family concerts at the Manchester Community Library, Zion Episcopal Church, Equinox Terrace and other local venues. Faculty includes Deanna Baasch, Vesela French, Joana Genova, Cami Sylvia, Ariel Rudiakov and Jared Shapiro. To learn more, visit taconicmusic.org or call 802-362-7162.