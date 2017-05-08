Strut Your Mutt in Pawlet

Pawlet Public Library is hosting their second annual dog show, Strut Your Mutt, on Saturday, May 13, from 10 am. to 1 p.m., with registration from 9 to 11. Proceeds go towards the Library The event starts with a rabies clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. downstairs for $10 fee, thanks to Rutland Veterinary Clinic and Surgical Care. The Pawlet town clerk will issue dog licenses next to the registration tent. Caroline Albert of The Grateful Dog will be sponsoring an agility fun course, and Jana Mason will offer canine Reiki. The show will be held on the green across from the Library, and feature seven entertaining categories including: Puppy, Best Costume, Best Trick, Most Mysterious Heritage, Best Tail Wag, Largest and Smallest. The $5 entry fee includes one category; it’s $2 for each additional category. Vendor space is still available for $25; come sell your stuff and join the fun! For details, call 802-325-3123.