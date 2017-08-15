Students Assess School Trash

The seventh grade Science and Social Studies classes at Flood Brook School in Londonderry conducted a Trash on the Lawn Day on June 9. Under the guidance of recycling coordinator Esther Fishman and teacher Jordan Hicks, the two classes sorted through the school’s trash collected by custodians the day before. The trash was separated into recyclables, food scraps, uneaten/unopened food and garbage. The students recorded weights of each category and reported at an all-school meeting. Flood Brook School does a terrific job of reducing their trash. Each classroom has a trash can, recycling bin and food scrap bucket. Food scraps are also collected at the three lunch periods each day. In addition, Flood Brook started a food sharing table this year. Unopened packaged foods, milk and juice boxes and fruit can be added to the table for anyone to take. “I think this was an eye-opening and learning experience for the students who asked questions throughout the exercise about how to categorize some of the material. Students empower others to make a difference in their community,” said Fishman. Trash on the Lawn Day is a fun one-day waste-assessment exercise that can give schools, businesses and any large group that generates waste valuable insight into better ways to reduce and manage all that material. To learn more, contact Fishman at londonrecycle@vermontel.net.