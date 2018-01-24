Students: Deadline Approaches for Hildene Essay Contest

Application packets for the 12th Hildene Lincoln Essay Competition were distributed to schools, librarian and homeschool networks statewide this past fall. Also available online at hildene.org/schools, interested students can enter the competition independently as well. Each essay and application must arrive by mail or hand at Hildene on or before President Lincoln’s birthday, Thursday, February 12. In his time, President Lincoln was viewed as both a traitor and a patriot. Many Americans believed his actions to abolish slavery threatened their economic livelihood and flew in the face of the Constitution and their idea of American freedom. Others came to view him as the epitome of patriotism because he wished to preserve the Union and knew it could not allow slavery and be a true democracy.

Today the nation is deeply divided on many issues, among them the concept of patriotism. Students who accept the challenge must answer the following in no more than 500 words: Describe a current or recent event in which the actions of a participant(s) may be viewed as patriotic by some and as unpatriotic by others; discuss the differing points of view; what is your position and why? Essays will be evaluated by a panel of judges, and winners notified by March 31. A celebratory luncheon will take place on Sunday, May 20, when the first, second and third place winners will read their essays aloud and receive their awards. First place is $1,000, second place is $750, and third Place is $500; up to ten Honorable Mentions will win $200 each. For information, contact Stephanie at 802-367-7960 or stephanie@hildene.org.