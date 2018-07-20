Studio 3 Welcomes New Artists

Studio 3 will hold a reception on Saturday, July 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. offering refreshments, entertainment and the opportunity to speak with featured artists about their unique creations. This pop-up gallery in Manchester will be open every weekend through October 31. It is located next to Ann Taylor in the back parking area of the Crystal Palace, which also houses Michael Kors and a few other retailers. Seven artists – Matt Lerman, Ken Ahlering, Rebecca Raymond, Evie Towsley, Ruth Frost, Lauryn Axelrod and Elinor Katz – exhibit a diverse collection of works.