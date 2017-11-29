Stuff-A-Bus for Ludlow Food Shelf

Black River Good Neighbor Services will hold its annual Stuff-A- Bus Food Drive on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Shaw’s Market parking lot in Ludlow. Volunteers will be handing out holiday dinner menus, asking shoppers to help with the foods most needed: canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pickles, olives, macaroni and cheese, hot chocolate, cookies, tea, cereal, candy, canned carrots, peas, green beans and corn, gravy, stuffing, soup and coffee. Donations of money are always welcome. Volunteers are needed to sort the food as it comes in, and countless other tasks are required to make sure that the holiday boxes find their way to everyone who needs help. Call Krey or Audrey at 802-228-3663 or visit 37B Main Street to ask how you can get involved.