Summer Camp News

Londonderry ‘Day for Dads’

The South Londonderry Free Library is celebrating the arrival of summer with a Summer Reading Kickoff and a ‘Day for Dads’ on Saturday, June 16, starting at 10:30 a.m. Join Casey Junker Bailey as she launches this year’s reading program for kids, ‘Libraries Rock!,’ and celebrate dads that rock by making cards and gifts. The program is free and appropriate for children of all ages. For details, call 802-824-3371.

Summer Camps at LTS

Offered under the guidance of Long Trail School faculty, LTSummer 2018 runs from July 9 to August 3 and offers engaging weekly themes for ages three to 14. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Busy Bees, ages 3 to 5, focuses on the creative process with Kristin Beavor, who teaches at Red Fox Community School during the academic year. Curious Crickets for ages 5 to 7 has two themes to choose from each week and include art and science; instructors vary to fit this personalized thematic selection. Ages 8 to 12 will enjoy Camp Marvin, where they can explore personal interests in drama, cooking, hiking, music, reading and scientific exploration. Instructors change dependent on the topic of interest. New this year is Math Boot Camp on July 9 to 13 is for grades 6 to 9; it’s designed to enrich students in the areas of pre-Algebra, Algebra 1, Algebra 2 or Geometry. Neat tricks and helpful tips will be taught. Codex Academy for students in grades 4 to 8 who want to design video games returns for a fourth summer both July 9 to 13 and 16 to 20. Coders can build anything from Pong to Angry Birds and run it on a computer, phone or tablet. To register, visit longtrailschool.org/ltsummer or contact Chelley Tifft at ctifft@longtrailschool.org or 802-867-5717 extension 191.

BBA Hoops Camp

Join Jamie Briggs and Kate McClafferty for KJ Hoop Camp. Campers will learn and practice the fundamentals of basketball daily and have the opportunity to improve their basketball skills through drills, competitions and scrimmages. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt, an opportunity to win an award and prizes, and an ice cream party on Friday, followed by the closing ceremonies to share with friends and family how much fun and hard work went into the week. The first week is June 25 to 29 for students entering grades 5,6 and 7; the second week is July 2 to 6 for students entering grades 8 and 9. Camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Register at burrburton.org. Feel free to contact Kate at kmcclafferty9@gmail.com or Jamie at coachbdogs@yahoo.com with any additional questions.