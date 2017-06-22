Summer Camp

Summer Athletic Camps

The College of Saint Joseph is offering summer sports camps for young athletes throughout July. These six-day residential camps are open to athletes in grades 7 to 12, led by CSJ’s varsity coaches, staff and student-athletes. They will include an academic component. The camps are: eSports, July 9 to14; cheerleading and dance, July 16 to 21; boy’s soccer, July 16 to 21; girl’s soccer July 16 to 21 and July 23-28; girl’s basketball July 9 to 14 and July 30 to August 4; and boy’s basketball from July 30 to August 4. Campers will spend the mornings in a classroom setting, being instructed by college professors in a topic of their choice, including history, athletic training, STEM and technology. Afternoons will include athletic instruction, competitive play and more. Camp sessions will begin Sunday evening and end the following Friday afternoon. The cost includes meals, and lodging on campus. Participants in the girl’s and boy’s soccer camps will also receive a pair of Larcia cleats. Pre-registration is required; space is limited. Register online at csjfightingsaints.com/camps.

Summer Fun at The Collaborative

The Collaborative announces that its licensed summer camp registration is now open for youth from 5 to 12 years at Flood Brook School in Londonderry. Kids can enjoy hiking, swimming, biking and visits to local venues like the Grafton Nature Center, Lowell Lake and Hapgood Pond. Swim lessons are available with a certified Red Cross instructor and are included in the camp registration fee. The Mount Laurel Foundation has awarded The Collaborative $1500 towards camperships for youth with mental and physical disabilities. To learn more, visit thecollaborative.us or call 802-824-4200.

Farm and Forest Day Camp

A Farm and Forest Day Camp is being held at Danby’s Smokey House Center from June 26 to August 18, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One-week enrollment options are also available. Designed for ages seven to 12, the camps offer a mix of guided activities and less structured time for exploration and discovery. Campers will build huts, pick flowers, look for bugs, grow and eat food from the garden, watch birds, chase frogs, play games and generally spend their week outdoors. No handheld electronic devices, no screens, just a summer full of farm and forest fun! The camps will be led by a skilled adult leader with youth leaders serving as assistants. Visit smokeyhouse.org or call 802-293-2300 for more information.

Kesher Olam Jewish Day Camp

Israel Congregation of Manchester (ICM) announces that Kesher Olam Jewish Day Camp will once again be held for kids ages four to 11, Monday through Friday, July 31 to August 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families are invited to share ICM’s pre-neg on Friday at 5:45 p.m. with beverages and snacks, followed by Shabbat services and a communal dinner. Curriculum will be based on Israel and the land. Campers will help prepare Israeli food, do arts and crafts, play games, sing songs, participate in Israeli folk dancing, have a mock kibbutz, and be part of a program by PJ Library on one of the days. Lots of time will be spent outside. The cost is $200 per child, $180 for siblings. There is some financial aid available. A Hebrew song and movement program will also be held for kids ages three and under on Tuesday and Thursday morning of that week. Contact Nina Wugmeister at ninawug@gmail.com for more information. ICM is located at 6025 Main Street in Manchester Center.