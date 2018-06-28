Summer Camps at LTS

LTSummer 2018 runs from July 9 to August 3 for ages three to 14. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Busy Bees, ages 3 to 5, focuses on the creative process; Curious Crickets for ages 5 to 7 has two themes to choose from each week and include art and science; instructors vary to fit this personalized thematic selection. Ages 8 to 12 will enjoy Camp Marvin, where they can explore personal interests in drama, cooking, hiking, music, reading and scientific exploration. Math Boot Camp on July 9 to 13 is for grades 6 to 9 to enrich students in pre-Algebra, Algebra 1, Algebra 2 or Geometry. Codex Academy for students in grades 4 to 8 who want to design video games returns for a fourth summer both July 9 to 13 and 16 to 20. Coders can build anything from Pong to Angry Birds and run it on a computer, phone or tablet. To register, visit longtrailschool.org/ltsummer or contact Chelley Tifft at ctifft@longtrailschool.org or 802-867-5717 extension 191.