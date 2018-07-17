Summer Exhibit at The Hyde Celebrates ‘Horse and Rider’

Coinciding with the 2018 Saratoga Racing Meet – and the Vermont Summer Festival – The Hyde Collection will present ‘Horse and Rider’ in its Rotunda Gallery from July 20 to September 9. Americans have long romanticized their relationship with horses: the majesty of wild mustangs galloping through the plains, the allure of cowboys on horseback driving a herd, the utility of farmers tending their fields with horse-drawn plough, and the grace of racehorses. ‘Horse and Rider’ explores the relationship between man and beast in the contexts of sport, pleasure and work. The exhibition comprises ten works from the permanent collection by artists such as Edgar Degas, Frederick Remington, Henri Cartier-Bresson and more. Highlights include Degas’ ‘Four Studies of a Jockey’ for ‘Racehorses before the Stands’ from the portfolio Vingt Dessins, heliotypes of the artist’s works made with his approval; and his ‘Horse at Trough,’ which was cast in bronze from a wax model after the famed artist’s death.

Included are two photographs from Danny Lyon’s ground breaking ‘Conversations with the Dead’ series. Both were taken during Lyon’s 14-month-long project in 1967/-68, in which he was granted access to seven Texas prisons and chronicled the lives of inmates. ‘Young Boss’ shows an officer with a cigar in his mouth relaxing on horseback, a second horse’s face filling half the frame; ‘The Line’ shows officers on horseback overseeing several small clusters of inmates working a field fenced in barbed wire.

Especially relevant on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Senator Robert Kennedy are photographs that highlight horses as recreation. Henri Cartier-Bresson’s paintings of Kennedy and his wife and son in stables and on horseback with his family in Hyannisport, Mass., show private moments of one of America’s most famous families enjoying time at the family compound on the coast. Rounding out the exhibition are watercolors, oil paintings, and sculptures.

The exhibit also inspired summer educational programs. The SmArt in Art series is held Tuesdays, July 24 through August 28. Each week, young participants will explore a different topic, build their art vocabulary and expand their knowledge by exploring the connections between the artworks. Topics include Anatomy, Movement, Viewpoints, Entertainment, Connections and Place. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited from 10:30 to 11 a.m. There is a $2 activity fee. From 2 to 3 p.m., curriculum is for children ages 6 to 13. There is a $5 activity fee. Adult guardians will be charged Museum admission. The Hyde Collection is located at 161 Warren Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. Visit hydecollection.org to learn more.