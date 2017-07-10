Summer Fun in Dorset to Include Dog-Friendly Cookout

Come enjoy Dorset on Saturday, July 15. Start the day with a hike to the town’s historic Folsom Quarry with the Dorset Historical Society (DHS). Meet at the Bley House Museum at Route 30 and Kent Hill Road at 9 a.m. to carpool to the trail head. Cool off later when the DHS will hold its annual Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m.

Across the road, Dogs and their humans are invited to celebrate the Dog Days of July at a Cookout hosted by the Dorset Library from 12 to 3 p.m. Second Chance Animal Shelter will be there to offer information; author Jane Klonsky will be selling autographed copies of her book, ‘Unconditional: Older Dogs, Deeper Love,’ and Carol Jodlbauer will be selling stained glass garden planters. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the library. At 2 p.m., Ann Gavett, trainer and owner of Pets Etc. in Manchester will give a demonstration of canine conditioning featuring Milla the Library Pug. There will be contests, prizes and a dog-friendly cake to celebrate Milla’s third Gotcha Day! It’s all free! For further information, call the Library at 802-867-5774 or the DHS at 802-867-0331.