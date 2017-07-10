Summer Fun in Dorset to Include Dog-Friendly Cookout

Milla the Library Pug invites you and your canine to the ‘Dog Days of July’ Cookout in Dorset.

Come enjoy Dorset on Saturday, July 15. Start the day with a hike to the town’s historic Folsom Quarry with the Dorset Historical Society (DHS). Meet at the Bley House Museum at Route 30 and Kent Hill Road at 9 a.m. to carpool to the trail head. Cool off later when the DHS will hold its annual Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m.

Across the road, Dogs and their humans are invited to celebrate the Dog Days of July at a Cookout hosted by the Dorset Library from 12 to 3 p.m. Second Chance Animal Shelter will be there to offer information; author Jane Klonsky will be selling autographed copies of her book, ‘Unconditional: Older Dogs, Deeper Love,’ and Carol Jodlbauer will be selling stained glass garden planters. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the library. At 2 p.m., Ann Gavett, trainer and owner of Pets Etc. in Manchester will give a demonstration of canine conditioning featuring Milla the Library Pug. There will be contests, prizes and a dog-friendly cake to celebrate Milla’s third Gotcha Day! It’s all free! For further information, call the Library at 802-867-5774 or the DHS at 802-867-0331.

