Summer Pop-Up Galleries to Open Weekends in Manchester

The Art Manchester initiative, co-sponsored by Manchester Designer Outlets and Manchester Life Magazine, will again be open on weekends through the summer season. The Institute for Illustration Gallery will be located at 4802 Main Street. It will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public is invited to a complimentary opening reception on Friday, June 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. The Gallery’s July show, ‘Town and Country,’ will feature images that demonstrate how cool style and elegant design re-defined luxury in the early to mid-20th century, as captured in magazines like Vanity Fair, House and Garden, Vogue, Town and Country and The New Yorker. The show will also offer the opportunity for guests to acquire original fashion drawings, lifestyle advertising art, magazine cover art, vintage fabric designs and cartoons. Presented by Illustration House, the pop-up gallery will be open into October with a permanent gallery planned soon in East Arlington. Find out more at instituteforillustration.com.

Art Manchester also welcomes back last summer’s successful gallery with the Vermont Guild of Furniture Makers and the Mettowee Makers. They’ll be located at 32 Center Hill Road on the corner of Depot Street. The public is invited to an opening celebration in their summer gallery space on Saturday, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Regular hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Fridays on holiday weekends. The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers are master level furniture artisans who are dedicated to quality craftsmanship, excellence in design and the pursuit of artistic vision. The Mettowee Makers are a mixed-media group out of the Pawlet area whose work pairs beautifully with that of The Guild’s. More information on both galleries is available online at artmanchestervermont.com.