Summer Reading Events Continue at Manchester Library

The 2017 Summer Reading Program at the Manchester Community Library sponsored by Mother Myrick’s Confectionery and the Northshire Bookstore is adding a story time series for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, held under the Story Tree on the Library’s back lawn at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11 and 25, and August 8. If it rains, they’ll move inside. Kids of all ages can join the Library’s Summer Reading Program for free and read to win prizes. The more they read, the more free raffle tickets they earn, and the better their chances of winning one of the Library’s exciting raffle packages on display. Events are free and open to the public. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Route 7A in Manchester Center.