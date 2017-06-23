Summer Sonatina Begins Season’s Student Piano Concerts

Summer Sonatina invite the community to attend its Summer Concert Series every Thursday from June 22 to July 20. Performances at the Bennington Center for the Arts, Route 9 and Gypsy Lane, Bennington, begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The Series marks the 48th season of Summer Sonatina, a summer home to over 40 young pianists from around the globe. The concerts feature an eclectic piano repertoire, from Bach to Copland to original compositions written by the students. In addition to the young talent, the Summer Sonatina Singers, a vocal ensemble directed by Sonatina faculty member Matt Edwards, will perform several songs each week. It is a joyous celebration for the students after a week of practicing three hours a day on one of the 30 pianos at an historic mansion in Old Bennington. Refreshments will be served after the concert.

Summer Sonatina is an international piano camp for students ages 7 to 16. This year marks their 48th season. Their philosophy is to encourage students to become dedicated musicians who develop resourcefulness, thoughtfulness and self discipline. Students participate in concert rehearsals, instruction and recreational activities, including crafts, baking, blueberry picking, hiking, picnics, museum trips, swimming and sightseeing.

For details, call 802-442-9197 or visit sonatina.com.