Sun and Fun Festival

People of all ages are welcome to the Sun and Fun Festival, rain or shine, on Saturday August 19, being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside Street, Bennington. Admission is free. There will be family fun, workshops, talks and the opportunity to visit booths hosted by over 25 different orgainzations.

Vermont’s leading climate scientist, Dr. Alan Betts, will kick off the festival with an insightful presentation on how global climate change is transforming the Earth and Vermont, and explore signs of hope; Jeanne Davis from the Bennington Beekeepers’ Club will discuss the art of beekeeping and the plight of bees today; and Karen Lee of Solar Pro and Laurie Gormley of VSECU will help present the advantages, challenges, costs and financing of home solar systems. Learn ways to experience nature and to care for it, enjoy live music by the Hale Mountain Pickers and a lunchtime sing-along with local musician Matt Edwards and the Bennington County Choral Society.

Check out a tiny house, solar and wind power, an electric car, hiking and biking groups; pick up a nature book, learn a craft or quilting, join the choral society, learn about composting, volunteering and much more. Activities for kids include face painting, giant bubble-making, popcorn, a massive parachute, mural painting, games and more. Local chefs will prepare lunch, after which you can feast on homemade desserts or maple cotton candy. The Festival is being sponsored by the Earth Advocates of Second Congregational Church, Solar Pro and Climate Advocates Bennington of 350VT.org. For further information, call 802-442-2559.