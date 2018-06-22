Sundays on the Hill Concert

The ‘Sundays on the Hill’ Concert Series welcomes the Taconic Chamber Players with guitarist Oren Fader and mezzo-soprano Jessica Bowers at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, in at the Community Church on the Hill in Weston. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Doors open around 3:30 p.m. For details, visit sundaysonthehill.org. Oren Fader is highly regarded as a performer of classical and electric guitar repertoire, solo and chamber, traditional and contemporary. Bowers has performed with the Utah Opera, Opera Boston, Caramoor Opera, Central City Opera, Anchorage Opera and Spokane Opera, among others. She has a long list of roles and performances. Taconic Chamber Players members for this concert are violinists Heather Braun-Bakken and Joana Genova, violist Ariel Rudiakov, cellist Liam Veuve and percussionist Matthew Gold.