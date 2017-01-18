Susan G. Komen Affiliates Merge

The Southern New England and Vermont/New Hampshire affiliates of Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest network of breast cancer survivors and advocates, have announced a merger. The two nonprofit organizations will operate as Susan G. Komen New England. “By coming together as a combined affiliate and reducing administrative costs, the impact we will have on local families facing breast cancer will be much greater,” said Lori van Dam, CEO. “I am confident that the team we have in place will help move the needle towards reaching Komen’s bold goal.” That goal is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the US by 50 percent by 2026. To accomplish this, the organization plans to improve access to quality and timely cancer care for the underserved and enhance Komen’s research focus on lethal and particularly aggressive breast cancers. Komen New England will be governed by its local Board of Directors, ensuring that residents facing the greatest burden from breast cancer have access to necessary resources. Van Dam explains that local events such as the Race for the Cure fund support for local uninsured and underinsured residents, as well as contribute to research nationally. The new affiliate will maintain offices and staff in Farmington, Conn., Westborough, Mass., and Manchester, Vt. Combined, Susan G. Komen New England has contributed more than $8 million to support national breast cancer research. For more information, visit komennewengland.org.