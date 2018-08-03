SVA Opens Drawing Water Project

The public is invited to view the Drawing Water Project and participate in a community paint event during an opening reception on Sunday, August 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney. The Drawing Water Project is a creative movement designed to dismantle social marginalization through the arts by Tom Merwin and the Forty-Seven Main Street artists. The exhibit, on view through August 26, features paintings and poetry that travel beyond the social construct which separates and marginalizes the creative voice of ‘the other’ to challenge labels of disability, mental illness and poverty, and inviting community members to share their own expressions through creating their own art in acrylic on indvidual canvases (provided.) Gallery hours are Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., and whenever the building is open for other events. For more information, visit stonevalleyarts.org.