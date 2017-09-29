SVAC Events

SVAC Gallery Talk Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) welcomes Jon Mathewson, curator of Dorset Historical Society, for a gallery talk on the ‘Vermont Artists Then and Now’ exhibit in the Wilson Museum and Galleries on Thursday, September 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mathewson will delve into the history of the founding members of SVAC, who left an indelible mark in this region, and whose footprints forged the future for working artists today. The exhibit is comprised of select works from the SVAC Permanent Collection, local private collections and 35 working artists from the area. This event is open to the public and admission is free. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.

SVAC will host a plein air workshop taught by celebrated artist Joe Anna Arnett. ‘Vermont in Living Color’ runs from Monday through Friday, October 2 to 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Paint with and learn from a legend; Joe Anna is a master artist on Passport & Palette, an art instruction and travel series airing on PBS. She not only appears on the show but also produces and writes for the program! Students can attend partial sessions or the full week. Go to svac.org for more info and to sign up. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester. Visit svac.org to learn more.

Be sure to check out the SVAC pop-up gallery, which recently relocated to 32 Center Street in Manchester. Artists who are exhibiting their work in the new location include Ken Ahlering, Marilyn Cavallari, Kate Franklin, Matthew Lerman, Dona Mara and Bryan Richheimer.