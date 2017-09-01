SVAC Honors Artists Past & Present

On Saturday, September 2, a new exhibit, ‘Vermont Artists Then and Now,’ opens in the Southern Vermont Art Center’s Wilson Museum and Galleries. A free opening reception will be held on Sunday, September 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. The show is comprised of selected works from the SVAC Permanent Collection, from local private collections, and from 35 working artists. Paintings done by the founding members of SVAC will be exhibited side by side with more contemporary Vermont artists, including Bill Aupperlee, Tracy Baker-White, Katherine Buchmayr, Nancy Calicchio, Patti Campbell, Judith Carbine, Robert Carsten, Matt Harding, Nancy Howe, Arthur Jones, Walter Lauf, Terry Lindsey, Georgine MacGarvey, Dona Mara Friedman, Pam Marron, Virginia McNeice, Petria Mitchell, Elizabeth Nagle, Robert O’Brien, John Olson, Harry Rich, Mallory Rich, Cynthia Rosen, Barbara Rowles, Peter Salmon, Mary Schwartz, Jessica Smith, Kathi Thompson, Eric Tobin, Mark Tougias, David Utiger, Robert Van Degna, George Van Hook, Susan Weiss and Helen Young.

The show also pays special tribute to Barbara Melhado, who for many years worked closely with SVAC’s Permanent Collection, and local artist Arthur Jones, who painted with many of the founding artists, providing a link between then and now. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For details, call 802-362-1405 or visit svac.org.