SVAC Offers ‘An Evening of Dance’

Ballet returns to the stage of the Arkell Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, with ‘An Evening of Dance’ featuring members of the American Ballet Theatre and Friends. The performance, produced by soloist and international guest artist Anna Liceica, will bring together some of the finest dancers and new choreography to the Arkell stage. The evening will include excerpts from such ballets as ‘Swan Lake,’ ‘Le Corsaire,’ ‘Giselle,’ ‘Les Sylphides’ and ‘Raymonda.’ There will be new choreography of Satie’s ‘Gnossiennes’ and the original staging of ‘The Dance of the Hours’ from La Gioconda will be customized for this performance. Dancers include Sterling Baca, Gemma Bond, Vitali Krauchenka, Nayara Lopes, Daniel Mantei, Lauren Post and Stephance Williams.

Tickets to the perfromance can be purchased by calling SVAC at 802-362-1405 or going online to svac.org until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11. Day of performance tickets can also be purchased at the box office starting at 5:30 p.m.

The watercolors of Ogden Pleissner are currently being featured in Gallery I of Yester House, continuing through Labor Day weekend. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester, and is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.