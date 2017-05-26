SVAC Opens for Season

The Yester House at the Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) will turn 100 this summer. Its next century and the summer season kicks off in its galleries with an exhibition of solo shows featuring artists Pamela Bennett Ader, Ken Ahlering, Martha Armstrong, Anne Harhay, Pavel Kraus, Ann Scott and Carolyn Shattuck. Their work encompasses many mediums and styles, offering a bit of something for everyone. Armstrong is showing for the first time at SVAC; her landscapes have been described as “Vermont Fauvism” by The New Yorker.

Also on view will be a group exhibit by the Vermont Pastel Society. Both shows open on Saturday, May 27, with an artists’ reception for the public on Sunday, May 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., and run through July 9. Admission is free.

SVAC will have a part if its Permanent Collection on exhibition all summer. During the solo show, Gallery I will feature the work of Cleade Enders, who painted many local subjects and was a long time instructor at SVAC. An Enders painting, which is not part of the collection, will be for sale during the show. Southern Vermont Arts Center is located off West Road in Manchester. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. For details, call 802-362-1405 or visit svac.org.

Cafe Sora at SVAC re-opens on Friday, May 26. Come up the hill for fabulous Japanese homestyle cuisine and enjoy the mountain view from their outside patio seating. Cafe Sora is open Thursday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 2 p.m.