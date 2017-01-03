SVAC to Hold March Arts Workshops

The Southern Vermont Arts Center’s art workshops and classes offer an invigorating combination of studio and plein air instruction employing a variety of media for all skill levels. Learn from world class artist-instructors at SVAC’s historic campus surrounded by some of Vermont’s most breathtaking scenery.

Beginning watercolor classes will be provided this March on Thursday mornings at the Southern Vermont Arts Center with renowned watercolorist and longtime SVAC artist member Kim Eng Yeo, whose work has been featured in magazines, published as greeting cards and acquired by private collectors and corporations Kim Eng’s work is inspired by her own gardens and others that she has seen during visits to gardens and arboretums in the US and Europe. The class, ‘From Drawing to Beginning Watercolor,’ will begin with the basics of drawing, followed by practical exercises and step-by- step demonstrations on the use of transparent watercolor using still life arrangements. The class will take place on Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m., from March 2 to 30.

Celebrated artist Cynthia Rosen will be coming to SVAC Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 17 to 19 to instruct an all-levels workshop, ‘Warm Up your Winter with Color,’ in a choice of acrylic or oil painting. The workshop will focus on the use of the palette knife, but brushes, in combination with or to the exclusion of, are also welcome. Composition will be the jumping-off point for still lifes, photos and or portraits. Rosen has been an SVAC artist member for many years and has taught popular workshops both in-studio and en plein air. She began her career as a non-objective painter, selling work through a number of galleries from NYC to Palm Beach to San Francisco, Philadelphia and Burlington. While her art began with designing and painting theater sets and executing murals, it has since turned to the immediacy of working from life, primarily in nature, painting plein air. Her work has been juried into several natuinal exhibitions and can be found in numerous galleries throughout the US. Each day will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Registration and materials lists are available for both classes at svac.org, or contact Abby Pinkard at apinkard@svac.org or 802-367-1311. Southern Vermont Arts Center is located off West Road in Manchester.