SVAC to Host Film Screening

The award-winning film, ‘The Longest Game,’ will be screened in the Arkell Pavilion at Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7. This fantastic film for adults and kids was directed by Camille Thoman and produced by Elizabeth Yng-Wong, both of whom will be available for Q&A afterward. ‘The Longest Game’ was entirely shot in Dorset, and follows a group of friends who gather every day to play paddle tennis. Admission at the door is free for students or $10 per family. The screening is sponsored by Chip, Chris, Jeff and Debby and dedicated to the memory of Charlie Ams and his fellow paddle partners who went before him. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester. Be sure to check out Japan Week while you’re there, for an exhibit of Hiroshige prints and special events for children and adults on Wednesday, June 28, and Saturday, July 1. See svac.org for the schedule and more information.