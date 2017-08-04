SVAC to Host ‘Married to Broadway’

Broadway show tunes come to Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) with ‘Married to Broadway,’ on Saturday, August 5, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Ron Sharpe and Barbra Russell first met when they were playing the young romantic leads of Marius and Cosette in ‘Les Miserables”’ The story they often tell is that after being married on stage hundreds of times, they decided to do it for real. Broadway brought this wonderfully talented couple together, and they are still married to Broadway – and all of the wonderful songs from the big Broadway musicals of past and present.

In ‘Married to Broadway,’ Ron and Barbra, along with some of their equally talented leading actors and actresses, share their love affair with the music of the Great White Way, performing showstopping numbers from all of your favorite Broadway musicals, right on stage at the Arkell Pavilion. For tickets, go to the website at svac.org.

Don’t forget the ‘Take Your Best Shot’ photography contest for kids, who can sign out a camera, shoot a roll of instant film at SVAC, and pick their three favorites to enter into the contest, to by judged by photographer Stephen Schaub. Ten winners will each win an Instax camera. Enjoy the ‘I Choose Film’ exhibit during your visit. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.