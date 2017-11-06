SVAC Winter Members’ Show

Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) invites the community to its Winter Members’ Show, opening with a reception on Saturday, November 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit represents many mediums and styles including landscape, still-life, abstract and portrait. All of the current works in the 100-year-old Yester House building will be offered for sale. On view in Gallery I will be winter landscapes from the SVAC Permanent Collection, including works by Luigi Lucioni, Jay Hall Connaway, Brian Sweetland, Aldro Hibbard and Virginia Webb. The Winter Member Show will run through December 30, when SVAC will then close to the public for the winter, reopening in early May of next year.

Established in 1922, SVAC is a regional hub of cultural, educational and creative activity, beautifully sited on a hilltop campus of over 100 acres, and features an active, rotating calendar of member and guest art exhibitions and classes for all ages. It is located off West Road in Manchester. For information, go to svac.org or call 802-367-1405.