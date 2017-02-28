SVAC’s Art from the Schools

The Southern Vermont Arts Center’s ever-popular annual exhibition, ‘Art from the Schools,’ will open on Saturday, March 4, with the Young Picassos Pizza Party taking place from 12 to 2 p.m. Over 20 schools will be participating, featuring works by young artists in preschool to high school. The Pizza Party is free and open to the public. Live music will be provided by the Long Trail School Band. The show will be on view through Sunday, April 2. The education theme will continue from April 22 to May 21 with an exhibit of works by local art teachers and SVAC instructors, along with work from our permanent collection by artists who previously taught at the Arts Center. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester. For more information, call 802-362-1405 or visit svac.org.