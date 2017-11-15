SVC Baseball Field Refurbished

Dr. Peter Geannelis of Mount Anthony Veterinary Hospital in Bennington has generously donated supplies, equipment and personal labor to recondition the baseball field at Southern Vermont College. Members of the College’s baseball team and facilities staff assisted with the field restoration. Dr. Geannelis donated seven palettes (3,500 square feet) of Kentucky Bluegrass sod and purchased bases, base plugs and 24 tons of martin mix (a mixture of clay, sand and loam used for baseball fields), provided his own equipment, and put in more than 30 hours of labor and consultation to the project. “Peter’s enthusiasm for baseball and his dedication to making the playing field ‘just right’ is contagious,” said Mark Klauder, director of Facilities. “His high energy level motivated all of us to see a new dimension in baseball field maintenance. “Baseball coach Adam Skonieczki added, “What Dr. Geannelis did for our baseball program speaks truly to what kind of an individual he is. We are extremely grateful for his time and generosity; we cannot thank him enough for his contributions.” An avid sports enthusiast, Dr. Geannelis has coached basketball and baseball teams, donated uniforms and constructed baseball fields in the area. Occasionally, he can even be found playing on a baseball team.