SVM Auction Preview This Friday

Join the Slate Valley Museum (SVM) on Friday, September 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. to preview the items that will go on the bidding block during Cocktails on the River, SVM’s annual fundraising event taking place the next day, Saturday, September 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. The live auction will start at 8, but First Friday visitors can leave an advance bid and take a chance at winning one of the many goodies donated by area businesses and community members. There is no admission charged for First Friday events. The auction will feature slate items, local arts and crafts, dinners at local restaurants, spa gift certificates, passes to golf and location attractions, sampler baskets, framed photography and more. Organized by the SVM Board of Trustees, the auction is SVM’s primary fundraising event of the year. Reserve tickets to Cocktails on the River, $35, at tiny.cc/svmcocktails. There will be a cash bar. Proceeds support educational programs, concerts and exhibitions as well as maintaining the extensive collection of historical artifacts which celebrate the history and culture of the Slate Valley region of New York and Vermont.

Call 518-642-1417, email director@slatevalleymuseum.org or go to slatevalleymuseum.org for information. Slate Valley Museum is located at 17 Water Street in Granville, N.Y.