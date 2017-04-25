SVM to Explore WWI

The Slate Valley Museum (SVM) has been awarded a Library of America Grant for their program commemorating the centennial of World War I and the entry of United States forces on April 6, 1917. SVM is planning three events through 2017 that will highlight writings and discussions around issues important to those who fought and the family and friends left behind with the grant funds. The first event, ‘Putting the ‘World’ in the First World War,’ will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. The presentation will examine just how the war became a global conflict, how it came to involve people from around the world fighting and working to contribute to the war efforts on fronts that ranged from France, to eastern Europe and Russia, to Italy, to the Balkans, Asia and Africa. Learn the kind of war Americans encountered when they arrived on the battlefield. The talk will be led by SUNY Albany professor Richard Fogarty, associate professor of history and associate dean for general education at the University at Albany, SUNY. An historian of modern France and Europe with particular interests in the histories of culture, politics, war and the military, Fogarty has written extensively on World War I, the French army, racism and French and European attitudes toward Islam and Muslims. A 2017 exhibition at SVM will highlight the Word War I conflict from elements within the forces and people of Great Britain. “The immigrant communities of the Slate Valley were impacted greatly by World War I from their perspective as new residents in their adopted country while also wishing to maintain their cultural traditions and identity,’ states SVM research and education coordinator Bob Isherwood. “The Library of America grant will allow Slate Valley Museum to draw attention to issues relating to war and conflict through the years using the issues and experiences of World War I. Our local veterans and veteran organizations will be a critical audience and contributor to the project.” “We want to hear the stories from the homefront to the battlefield. We welcome members of the community to come forward with their WWI family stories,” adds SVM’s executive director Krista Rupe. The April 29 event is free, and will take place at the Slate Valley Museum,17 Water Street, Granville, N.Y. To learn more, call 518-642-1417 or visit slatevalleymuseum.org