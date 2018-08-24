SVMC Host to Mural Project

The Bennington Murals Project will exhibit work from their first mural at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Corridor Gallery starting Thursday, August 23. The exhibit is open to visitors 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through October 17. Nine artists contributed to the project, which depicts animals native to Vermont in a scene that progresses from dawn to dusk.

Visitors will be able to purchase prints of parts of the mural, with proceeds benefitting both the Bennington Murals Project and the Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Auxiliary. The Bennington Murals Project aims to unite the community in an arts initiative that creates a sense of pride; helps sustain a healthy, vibrant arts community; and strengthens the economy. For more information about the Bennington Mural Project, visit benningtonmurals.com. The SVHC Auxiliary manages the Corridor Gallery, the hospital gift shop, Personal Emergency Response System operations and independent vendor sales. The SVHC Auxiliary has given more than $1 million to support services and equipment upgrades to SVHC over the past 20 years. For information, visit svhealthcare.org/auxiliary or call 802-440-6080.