Sweet Fun in Middletown Springs

Maple lore and demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens, a raffle and a silent auction featuring local artists and craftspersons, merchants and professionals will highlight the 30th annual Maple Festival of the Middletown Springs Historical Society from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. Come watch a demonstration of early sugarmaking in a cast iron kettle over an open fire. Local sugarmaker Ryan Mahar and historians David Wright and Jon Mathewson will give a presentation on maple sugaring history and current practice using examples from the Historical Society collection. Maple desserts created by Historical Society members, Vermont maple products and new 2018 syrup will be available for sale. Pancakes, old-fashioned sugar on snow and maple cotton candy are always favorites. Acoustic music and kids’ activities enliven the free afternoon event. Videos about Vermont maple sugaring will be shown continuously. Items in the silent auction include a stay at a vacation condo; Killington ski and golf passes; 100 gallons of heating oil; genealogical research; lessons in billiards/pool, spinning or horseback riding; computer consulting; a wine and cheese basket; a Cabot cheese basket; a planted container of annuals; a homemade quilt and other fine craft items; homemade pies; maple syrup; a Vermont Teddy Bear; dining gift certificates and much more. There will also be a raffle drawing of prizes that include $100 and $50 in cash, maple syrup and maple products, craft items, and gift certificates from local businesses. Exhibits on Middletown Springs history will be on view as well. Admission is free and handicapped accessible. For more information, call David Wright at 802-235-2376 or Pat Hemenway at 802-235-2421.