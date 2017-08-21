Sweetback Sisters to Perform in Fundraiser for Readsboro Arts

The Sweetback Sisters, Emily Miller and Zara Bode, have garnered a strong following with a live show that The Boston Globe has described as “the perfect balance of sass, sincerity and swing.” They will be coming to the EJ Bullock Building, 7012 Main Street, Readsboro, at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 25, for a fundraiser for Readsboro Arts. The Sweetback Sisters are known for their amazing vocal harmonics and terrific musicianship. Hints of jazz and ragtime flesh out the group’s unique brand of Americana, as Miller, Bode, and their remarkably versatile band (guitarist Ryan Hommel, fiddler Ben Sanders, bassist Jason Sypher and drummer Stefan Amidon) conjure up a singular blend of heart, humor and virtuosic playing. The EJ Bullock Building promises to be the perfect venue for the Sweetback Sisters, whose shows have a down-home feel. “We are looking forward to the Readsboro show. We love playing in intimate spaces where folks are listening to the music but also feel close and comfortable enough to talk back to us,” says Miller. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 in advance by calling 802-423-5600 or emailing concerts@readsboroarts.org. Readsboro Arts is a locally grown nonprofit arts group founded in 2006, supporting the arts in Readsboro and surrounding communities.