Taconic Chamber Intensive Students to Perform at stART Space

On Thursday, July 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., participants in Taconic Music’s summer Chamber Music Intensive will be performing selections for string quartet at Manchester’s stART Space by Ravel, Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Schumann, Haydn and Tchaikowsky. The performers are members of this year’s Taconic Music Chamber Music Intensive program, which annually provides an opportunity for nine talented students aged 20 to 26 to immerse themselves in the chamber music repertoire through daily rehearsals, coachings, masterclasses and concerts. This intimate and focused group, who hail from across the United States and abroad, are all seeking careers in music.

stART Space is an abstract art gallery; its summer show features the work of 17 artists. The gallery is located at 263 Depot Street, next to Price Chopper. Visit startspace.art or call 802-768-8498 for details.