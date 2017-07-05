Taconic Music Concert, Masterclass

Taconic Music invites you to the third Festival concert of their inaugural summer season at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at Burr and Burton’s Riley Center for the Arts in Manchester. The program features two masterpieces of chamber music. According to an 1882 letter from the composer Johannes Brahms to his publisher, “You have not yet had such a beautiful trio from me, and very likely have not published its equal in the last ten years.” His ‘Trio for Piano and Strings in C Major, opus 87’ will be performed by faculty artists Jesse Mills on violin, Raman Ramakrishnan on cello and Rieko Aizawa on piano, who perform together regularly as the Horszowski Trio. In the second half of the concert, they will be joined by artistic directors Joana Genova on violin and Ariel Rudiakov on viola, with guest violinist Carmit Zori. Zori and Aizawa will be the soloists for Ernest Chausson’s epic ‘Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano and String Quartet.’

Zori will give a chamber music masterclass on Tuesday, July 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Birchbrook House, 70 Williams Street, Manchester. Masterclasses allow the audience to experience firsthand how chamber music is refined and brought to a whole new level. Zori will work with student groups from Taconic’s Chamber Music Intensive to offer insights on interpretation and style. Tickets for the July 9 concert are available at taconicmusic.org, by phone at 802-362-7162, and at the door. Advance purchase is recommended. Admission for the masterclass is $10 at the door.